NMDOH hosts teen vaccine event in Santa Fe

Diana Castillo
Created: April 17, 2021 06:21 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Health hosted an event aimed at getting 16 and 17-year-olds vaccinated.
Health officials at Desert Sage Academy distributed 600 vaccines Saturday.
Some parents said they brought their kids to get vaccinated so they can have some peace of mind.
"I already had mine, so I wanted to get my kids vaccinated. I feel a little bit better when they go to school and everything. He is in school right now,” said Jessie, a parent.
More events like this will be coming in the near future.
NMDOH is encouraging parents to register their teens for the vaccine.
