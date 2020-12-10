NMDOH: Pfizer vaccine will need to be administered days after arrival

Tessa Menuts
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Once the Pfizer vaccine is approved and shipped to New Mexico, it will be stored at various facilities across New Mexico:
The Pfizer vaccine has to be stored in a special freezer that can reach extremely low temperatures. It will then be administered at all the state's hospitals.
A letter from the Department of Health details the process to get the doses from the freezer to those who need it.
Hospitals have five days to administer the vaccine. Hospitals are asked to only request the amount of doses they can confidently administer, so doses don't go to waste.
The Department of Health is providing training on how to administer the vaccine.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said most New Mexicans won't be able to get a vaccine for several months.
"In the next three to six months, we are really going to see dramatic improvements in the risks associated with COVID-19 and the ability to begin to have more normalcy in our everyday lives," she said. "Though I submit to you, I think mask wearing occurs for a year."
Health care workers who are considered high-risk will be the first to receive the vaccine.
