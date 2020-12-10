NMDOH: Pfizer vaccine will need to be administered days after arrival

The Department of Health is providing training on how to administer the vaccine.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said most New Mexicans won't be able to get a vaccine for several months.

"In the next three to six months, we are really going to see dramatic improvements in the risks associated with COVID-19 and the ability to begin to have more normalcy in our everyday lives," she said. "Though I submit to you, I think mask wearing occurs for a year."

Health care workers who are considered high-risk will be the first to receive the vaccine.