NMDOH responds to report that Trump administration won't be sending extra vaccines from stockpile

KOB Web Staff
Updated: January 15, 2021 05:17 PM
Created: January 15, 2021 03:41 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- State officials are responding to a report in the Washington Post about the vaccine reserves the Trump administration promised to release.

According to the article, that stockpile doesn’t exist. It was believed the Trump administration was holding the second dose of the vaccine. However, the report says that the administration stopped holding back that dose in late 2020.

In a statement to KOB 4, a spokesperson for the New Mexico Department of Health said, "Just a few days ago, the Trump Administration suggested that states would be receiving substantially more doses in the coming weeks. It appears that this is not the case. We are disappointed; New Mexicans deserve clarity and transparency about the vaccine rollout. We are seeking additional information and will share it with you as soon as we get it. In the meantime, we will continue to distribute vaccine to vulnerable New Mexicans as supplies arrive."
 


