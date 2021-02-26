NMDOH takes questions about COVID-19 during Facebook town hall

New Mexico is using the CDC's guidelines to decide who is eligible to receive the vaccine.

"In order for us to do this as fairly as possible, what we're doing is randomizing within the eligible groups. So, if you're in group 1A, when we have an appointment to fill, or an event to fill, we go to the 1A group in that town, and we ask the computer to pull names randomly and invite them," Bieber said. "And then once we've invited all of the eligible 1As, we go to the 75-plus group and do the same thing."

The system also decides who gets doses that need to be given out before they expire.

Bieber also revealed that plans for mobile clinics and in-home vaccinations are in the works.

Click here to see the other questions addressed during the Facebook town hall.