NMDOH temporarily lifts lodging capacity restrictions during winter storm

Photo: New Mexico Department of Health
Created: February 13, 2021 06:35 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Health announced a temporary lift on lodging capacity restrictions during the winter storm.
"Lodging management should use their best judgment on when it is appropriate to open to travelers who are stranded or in peril," said NMDOH spokesperson Matt Bieber in a press release.
State health officials are also advising people to avoid travel unless it's absolutely necessary.
NMDOH said all other COVID restrictions will remain in place.
