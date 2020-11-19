NMDOH to open, run Gibson Medical Center in Albuquerque

Two floors of the facility will be operational, and there will be room to expand to two more floors-- at a maximum capacity of 180 beds, according to NMDOH.

The state says primarily unemployed health care workers, recruited to serve as temporary NMDOH employees, will staff the facility.

“This facility will alleviate some of the immense pressure our state health care system which is rapidly becoming overcrowded and taxed under the shroud of this pandemic,” said Department of Health Cabinet Secretary-designate Tracie C. Collins, M.D. “Facilitating the opening of this alternate care site as one of the first tasks under my leadership is an honor. The state has been prepared for this type of action and we are ready to provide specified care for New Mexicans in need.”