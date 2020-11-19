NMDOH to open, run Gibson Medical Center in Albuquerque | KOB 4
NMDOH to open, run Gibson Medical Center in Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
Updated: November 19, 2020 04:29 PM
Created: November 19, 2020 04:21 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Department of Health will open the Gibson Medical Center in Albuquerque Friday.

The site will operate as a limited care facility for recovering, COVID-positive adults who do not require acute care.

Admissions are for those suspected of being positive for the virus or exposed to a COVID-positive person and do not have a safe place to isolate or quarantine.

An initial 25 beds will be available for step-down nursing-level care, with an additional 25 beds for isolation or quarantine.

Two floors of the facility will be operational, and there will be room to expand to two more floors-- at a maximum capacity of 180 beds, according to NMDOH. 

The state says primarily unemployed health care workers, recruited to serve as temporary NMDOH employees, will staff the facility.

“This facility will alleviate some of the immense pressure our state health care system which is rapidly becoming overcrowded and taxed under the shroud of this pandemic,” said Department of Health Cabinet Secretary-designate Tracie C. Collins, M.D. “Facilitating the opening of this alternate care site as one of the first tasks under my leadership is an honor. The state has been prepared for this type of action and we are ready to provide specified care for New Mexicans in need.”


