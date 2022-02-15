NMDOH 'Vax Mobile' bus to make stops in San Juan County, Feb. 15-19

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: February 15, 2022 07:12 AM
AZTEC, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health Vaccine Bus will be making stops in San Juan County during the week of Feb. 15.
The 'Vax Mobile' bus will be making six stops in the county, beginning Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the parking lot of McGee Park in Farmington.
Primary Pfizer doses will be available for everyone age 5 and older and boosters will be available for everyone age 12 and older. Walk-ins are welcome, no ID or insurance is necessary.
Full list of 'Vax Mobile' bus stops:
