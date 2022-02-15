NMDOH 'Vax Mobile' bus to make stops in San Juan County, Feb. 15-19 | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

NMDOH 'Vax Mobile' bus to make stops in San Juan County, Feb. 15-19

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: February 15, 2022 07:12 AM

AZTEC, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health Vaccine Bus will be making stops in San Juan County during the week of Feb. 15.

The 'Vax Mobile' bus will be making six stops in the county, beginning Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the parking lot of McGee Park in Farmington. 

Primary Pfizer doses will be available for everyone age 5 and older and boosters will be available for everyone age 12 and older. Walk-ins are welcome, no ID or insurance is necessary.

Full list of 'Vax Mobile' bus stops:

  • Lower Valley Senior Center in Fruitland
    Wed., Feb. 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Bonnie Dallas Senior Center in Farmington
    Thurs., Feb 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. 
  • San Juan Regional Medical Center in Farmington; North visitor parking lot
    Feb. 17 from 2 to 5:30 p.m.
  • San Juan College in Farmington; Parking Lot B, in front of Fine Arts
    Fri., Feb. 18 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 
  • San Juan County Administration Building in Aztec
    Sat., Feb. 19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 


Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

NMSP: Suspect dead following sheriff's office shooting in Edgewood
NMSP: Suspect dead following sheriff's office shooting in Edgewood
Farmington school official arrested
Farmington school official arrested
Stabbing spree: Victim recounts moments before getting stabbed on Central
Stabbing spree: Victim recounts moments before getting stabbed on Central
A closer look at the pay disparity between school coaches in New Mexico
A closer look at the pay disparity between school coaches in New Mexico
APD: Suspect charged, ID'd following multiple stabbings
APD: Suspect charged, ID'd following multiple stabbings