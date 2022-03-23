NMMI cadets aim to create prosthetic paw for dog

Harter, a major and professor at the New Mexico Military Institute (NMMI), said he heard from another member of the staff at the school who suggested Peggy be given a prosthetic paw. He then approached Lt. Col John Surgess, an engineering professor at NMMI, about having cadets design and construct a prosthetic paw as part of an independent study.

Cadets got to work on the project, consulting with veterinarians and other experts. They also received materials and assistance from NMMI staff.

“This was no easy journey, especially because none of us had really ever been in the prosthetics, or animals, or worked in that sort of field,” said Cadet Capt. Tavin Cunningham, one of three cadets who participated.

Multiple designs were produced by the cadets. Initially, they planned on crafting their prosthetic from plastic using a 3-D printer. But Peggy’s case was unique, given that it is toes on her right front paw and not an entire limb or foot that she is lacking.

“We eventually found that a sort of sock would be the best solution, instead of a 3-D printed (prosthetic). A sock is a lot more tightly bound to the dog and it worked a lot better in our trial,” Cunningham said.

The sock includes a layer of cushioning inside in the front, where Peggy’s toes would, allowing her to put her foot down. Tire rubber is on the outer bottom to provide traction and durability. It is then connected to a sleeve that goes over the leg and Peggy’s back for support.

When Cadets take Peggy for a short walk to test their creation, they discover that although it does aid Peggy in walking, their design still needs some fine-tuning.

“What we need to work on is something that’s stable for it, because she keeps slipping on it. Even though it is comfortable for a little bit, after ten steps or so she it starts slipping around,” said Major Core Cadet Vincent Joel Carpio-Torres.

The cadets will have until they graduate in May to perfect the design.

Surgett says the project requires patience and gives cadets insights into the rigors of engineering.

“When you get something that you work so hard on, you’ve gone through multiple iterations. You failed, you failed and failed again; and then you finally find that design that works, it is very rewarding,” Surgess said.