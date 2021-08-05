NMPED details next steps in Floyd school board suspension case

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: August 05, 2021 11:45 AM
Created: August 05, 2021 10:59 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. -- One day after the NM Public Education Department suspended the Floyd school board for not complying with NMPED's mask guidelines and COVID-19 protocols, the NMPED announced their plans for the district.
Floyd Superintendent Damon Terry, who did not agree with the school board's decision, will be in charge of the district's day-to-day operations. Terry will report to NMPED Secretary Ryan Stewart until further notice as Stewart assigns supervisory responsibility to others.
The suspended school board members will receive a hearing as soon as possible, which may be in 60 calendar days. However, the members are not required to request one.
NMPED will appoint a hearing officer to schedule and conduct the hearing, using a process as follows:
The hearing officer will submit a fact-finding report to the NMPED Secretary within two business days after the hearing. Within five business days, the Secretary will either modify or withdraw the suspension or make it permanent.
The board may appeal the secretary’s decision to the District Court.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company