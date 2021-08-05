NMPED details next steps in Floyd school board suspension case

SANTA FE, N.M. -- One day after the NM Public Education Department suspended the Floyd school board for not complying with NMPED's mask guidelines and COVID-19 protocols, the NMPED announced their plans for the district.

Floyd Superintendent Damon Terry, who did not agree with the school board's decision, will be in charge of the district's day-to-day operations. Terry will report to NMPED Secretary Ryan Stewart until further notice as Stewart assigns supervisory responsibility to others.