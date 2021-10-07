NMPED faces teacher shortage, poor education survey rating

Jonathan Fjeld
October 07, 2021
SANTA FE, N.M. – New reports found New Mexico's teacher shortage has grown and the public education's system's standing has fallen.
A report found there are 1,048 teacher vacacines for the school year, an increase from less than 600 last year. Researchers found it is the greatest year-to-year increase in openings they have seen since they started tracking the data and math, science and language arts teachers are most widely needed.
A WalletHub study also ranked the state 13th in the U.S. for opportunities but 10th worst for teachers and 51st – last – in overall education quality.
