NMPED faces teacher shortage, poor education survey rating

SANTA FE, N.M. – New reports found New Mexico's teacher shortage has grown and the public education's system's standing has fallen.

A report found there are 1,048 teacher vacacines for the school year, an increase from less than 600 last year. Researchers found it is the greatest year-to-year increase in openings they have seen since they started tracking the data and math, science and language arts teachers are most widely needed.