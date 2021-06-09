NMPED secretary meets with students, teachers ahead of next school year

Brittany Costello
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico Public Education Secretary Ryan Stewart spent Wednesday listening to students and teachers at the Ask Academy in Rio Rancho.
He wants to find out what schools are up against as they prepare for a more traditional new school year.
He made a list of suggestions, concerns and challenges to take back to Santa Fe.
"We're now on pace to make sure that we get to a much better and normal sense for the upcoming school year," Stewart said.
Stewart said online options won't look the same as they did in 2020, and they won't be available at every school.
He added that schools will need to assess where students are academically.
"We've got a number of supports in place around this, including programs to offer high dosage tutoring to students," Stewart said.
Stewart said the state will have assessment systems in place to understand where students stand.
