NMPED secretary says resumption of in-person learning has helped with student motivation

"It’s been pretty much the same rules like we’re out in public," said Cielo Soto, a senior at Atrisco Heritage Academy. "Keep your social distance, wear a mask. So it’s pretty easy to adapt to it.”

The state reports that approximately 317,000 are enrolled in public schools, and about half of them returned for in-person learning.

Even with the vaccine rollout and surveillance testing, the state says it does not currently plan on changing its policy to temporarily shut down schools that have four or more Rapid Responses in a 14-day period.

