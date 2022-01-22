NMRA urges state lawmakers to rebuild workforce, boost tourism

"Things are still pretty bad out there. Restaurants can't get employees. We've been talking about that for a while and even food products are difficult to get. Supply chains are disrupted in a myriad of different ways, and so that's made it really difficult for restaurants.”

The Restaurant Association is supporting $54 million to boost tourism and $25 million for community events, meetings and conventions around the state.

"We need to market New Mexico. It's been shut down. We have not really reopened in any formal fashion. And so money for the tourism department is very important right now," said Wight.

The association is also backing a proposed $5 million for the pro-start program – to steer high school students into the industry. And another $25 million for hospitality job training.

Wight hopes help from the legislature will give the industry a much-needed boost.

"We're the second-largest private employer in New Mexico. And so it makes a big difference if we're out there offering jobs and working and like I say, we've got a lot of jobs to offer and not many people taking those jobs."