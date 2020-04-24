NM's chief public defender joins ACLU in petitioning state Supreme Court to release more inmates

As of Friday, there were no confirmed cases of COVID-19 within state prison facilities.

In recent court filings, attorneys for the governor say they've already "taken significant steps to minimize the risk of transmission of COVID-19."

Bauer disagrees with that assessment.

"We are not asking for a wholesale release of hundreds or thousands of people," he said. "What we're asking for is an expedited process to look at those who are in custody and decide if they need to be there."

But the state claims that goes beyond the authority of the state Supreme Court.

In a court filing, the stat says, "The decision as to whether to issue a pardon or commute a sentence for state criminal convictions is the governor's decision alone."

The state Supreme Court is set to hear arguments on the issue of inmate release during the first week of May.