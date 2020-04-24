NM's chief public defender joins ACLU in petitioning state Supreme Court to release more inmates | KOB 4
NM's chief public defender joins ACLU in petitioning state Supreme Court to release more inmates

Nathan O’Neal
Updated: April 24, 2020 05:25 PM
Created: April 24, 2020 03:00 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico's chief public defender is once again calling on the governor to release more inmates from state prisons-- in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

At least 23 non-violent inmates have been released from state prisons under the governor's Public Health Order. 

Chief Public Defender Ben Bauer does not believe the order goes far enough. He is joining the ACLU, and other, in petitioning the state Supreme Court to release even more inmates.

"While that was a good start, the number affected is so small that it really doesn't address the health issues for both inmates in the state prison facilities and the correctional officers there," Bauer said.

As of Friday, there were no confirmed cases of COVID-19 within state prison facilities.

In recent court filings, attorneys for the governor say they've already "taken significant steps to minimize the risk of transmission of COVID-19."

Bauer disagrees with that assessment.

"We are not asking for a wholesale release of hundreds or thousands of people," he said. "What we're asking for is an expedited process to look at those who are in custody and decide if they need to be there."

But the state claims that goes beyond the authority of the state Supreme Court.

In a court filing, the stat says, "The decision as to whether to issue a pardon or commute a sentence for state criminal convictions is the governor's decision alone."

The state Supreme Court is set to hear arguments on the issue of inmate release during the first week of May.


