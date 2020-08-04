NM's medical marijuana industry sees sharp spike in sales during pandemic

According to the state Department of Health, as of June 30, there are 94,102 people enrolled in the medical cannabis program.

The top three qualifying conditions:

Post-traumatic stress disorder

Severe chronic pain

Cancer

"If you think about those conditions, they're all going to be exacerbated by COVID-119, increased stress, increased pain, increased loneliness, increased depression, so I don't think it's a surprise that we are up so much, I think what the real surprise is, is how much we're up and how long this can be sustained," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez is concerned supply could become an issue by the end of the year due to current limitations in place on production.

"The enrollments up, the demands up, it's very clear there's a lot of suffering going on out there, and it's more important now than ever that we take the extra precautions to make sure this vulnerable population is properly served," Rodriguez said.