NM's medical marijuana industry sees sharp spike in sales during pandemic | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

NM's medical marijuana industry sees sharp spike in sales during pandemic

Colton Shone
Updated: August 04, 2020 06:18 PM
Created: August 04, 2020 01:14 PM

 ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The medical marijuana industry has experienced a surge in business during the pandemic.

Medical marijuana sales in New Mexico are on record pace, according to an analysis from Ultra Health. 

Advertisement

The medical cannabis provider said the combined patient sales in the first six months of the year among 34 licensed producers totaled $92 million. That is a 55% increase from the same time last year. 

"Practically every state that has a medical cannabis program has an amazing growth, it's a New Mexico phenomenon, it's a national phenomenon and it's not going to subside," said Duke Rodriguez, CEO of Ultra Health.

According to the state Department of Health, as of June 30, there are  94,102 people enrolled in the medical cannabis program. 

The top three qualifying conditions:

  • Post-traumatic stress disorder 
  • Severe chronic pain
  • Cancer

"If you think about those conditions, they're all going to be exacerbated by COVID-119, increased stress, increased pain, increased loneliness, increased depression, so I don't think it's a surprise that we are up so much, I think what the real surprise is, is how much we're up and how long this can be sustained," Rodriguez said. 

Rodriguez is concerned supply could become an issue by the end of the year due to current limitations in place on production.

"The enrollments up, the  demands up, it's very clear there's a lot of suffering going on out there, and it's more important now than ever that we take the extra precautions to make sure this vulnerable population is properly served," Rodriguez said.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Supreme Court rules governor can fine businesses non-compliant with health order
Supreme Court rules governor can fine businesses non-compliant with health order
DA investigating NM Civil Guard after sandwich shop invited them during protests
DA investigating NM Civil Guard after sandwich shop invited them during protests
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 214 additional COVID-19 cases according to partial report
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 214 additional COVID-19 cases according to partial report
State Police issue 14 citations to businesses for public health order violations
State Police issue 14 citations to businesses for public health order violations
APD taking a data-driven approach to tackling gun crimes
APD taking a data-driven approach to tackling gun crimes
Advertisement


APD taking a data-driven approach to tackling gun crimes
APD taking a data-driven approach to tackling gun crimes
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 214 additional COVID-19 cases according to partial report
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 214 additional COVID-19 cases according to partial report
Albuquerque City Council frees up more money to help businesses
Albuquerque City Council frees up more money to help businesses
106-year-old woman who survived Spanish flu pandemic gets socially distant birthday party
106-year-old woman who survived Spanish flu pandemic gets socially distant birthday party
NM's medical marijuana industry sees sharp spike in sales during pandemic
NM's medical marijuana industry sees sharp spike in sales during pandemic