NM's medical marijuana industry sees sharp spike in sales during pandemic

Updated: August 04, 2020 06:18 PM
Created: August 04, 2020 01:14 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The medical marijuana industry has experienced a surge in business during the pandemic.
Medical marijuana sales in New Mexico are on record pace, according to an analysis from Ultra Health.
The medical cannabis provider said the combined patient sales in the first six months of the year among 34 licensed producers totaled $92 million. That is a 55% increase from the same time last year.
"Practically every state that has a medical cannabis program has an amazing growth, it's a New Mexico phenomenon, it's a national phenomenon and it's not going to subside," said Duke Rodriguez, CEO of Ultra Health.
According to the state Department of Health, as of June 30, there are 94,102 people enrolled in the medical cannabis program.
The top three qualifying conditions:
"If you think about those conditions, they're all going to be exacerbated by COVID-119, increased stress, increased pain, increased loneliness, increased depression, so I don't think it's a surprise that we are up so much, I think what the real surprise is, is how much we're up and how long this can be sustained," Rodriguez said.
Rodriguez is concerned supply could become an issue by the end of the year due to current limitations in place on production.
"The enrollments up, the demands up, it's very clear there's a lot of suffering going on out there, and it's more important now than ever that we take the extra precautions to make sure this vulnerable population is properly served," Rodriguez said.
