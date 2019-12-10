NM's representatives weigh in on impeachment

Rep. Xochitl Torres Small, who represents New Mexico's traditionally conservative second congressional district, hasn't said how she will vote.

"This is an incredibly serious decision. I need to take my time with it, I need to listen to constituents and their concerns, and I need to make sure I am looking at the actual articles and whether the evidence actually supports the actual articles of impeachment," she said.

Rep. Ben Ray Lujan also did not say he is a definitive "yes" vote, however, he did state that he believes the president abused his power and obstructed congress.

"The president violated his oath to the country, to the constitution, his oath of office, national security concerns," Lujan said. "At every turn, this president has not just discouraged, but outright refused to make witnesses available or turn over documents as well."

