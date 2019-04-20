NMSP: 2 men killed in head-on crash

The crash happened on State Road 128, east of Loving. 19-year-old R.A. Steve Stephens was traveling east on State Road 128 when he drifted into oncoming traffic for unknown reasons. The vehicle collided head-on with a pickup driven by 47-year-old Anthony Robert Capetillo.

Police say that alcohol does not appear to be a contributing factor, but the men appear to not have been wearing seatbelts.