NMSP: 2 men killed in head-on crash | KOB 4
Christina Rodriguez
April 20, 2019 10:55 AM

EDDY COUNTY, N.M. – New Mexico State Police say that a double fatal head-on crash in southeastern New Mexico killed two men, both from Texas. 

The crash happened on State Road 128, east of Loving. 19-year-old R.A. Steve Stephens was traveling east on State Road 128 when he drifted into oncoming traffic for unknown reasons. The vehicle collided head-on with a pickup driven by 47-year-old Anthony Robert Capetillo.

Police say that alcohol does not appear to be a contributing factor, but the men appear to not have been wearing seatbelts.

No additional information is available at this time. 

Christina Rodriguez


Created: April 20, 2019 10:55 AM

