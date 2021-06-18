NMSP: 3 hospitalized, 1 in custody, 1 suspect on the run after officer-involved shooting

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: June 18, 2021 06:56 AM
Created: June 18, 2021 06:19 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — State police are investigating an officer-involved shooting involving the Socorro County Sheriff's Office overnight.
Authorities said the shooting happened at 78 Pedro Place in Veguita, New Mexico. It involved five suspects – three suspects have been hospitalized with injuries, one suspect was arrested, and the fifth suspect is on the run.
Authorities have not said what led up to the shooting. No deputies were reportedly injured.
Information is limited at this time.
NMSP investigating OIS involving Socorro County Sheriff’s Office at 78 Pedro Place in Veguita, NM. Deputies are uninjured. 1 suspect in custody, 3 suspects have been transported to the hospital with injuries. Officers searching for outstanding suspect. More when available.— NMSP (@NMStatePolice) June 18, 2021
