NMSP: 3 hospitalized, 1 in custody, 1 suspect on the run after officer-involved shooting | KOB 4
Christina Rodriguez
Updated: June 18, 2021 06:56 AM
Created: June 18, 2021 06:19 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — State police are investigating an officer-involved shooting involving the Socorro County Sheriff's Office overnight.

Authorities said the shooting happened at 78 Pedro Place in Veguita, New Mexico. It involved five suspects – three suspects have been hospitalized with injuries, one suspect was arrested, and the fifth suspect is on the run.

Authorities have not said what led up to the shooting. No deputies were reportedly injured.

Information is limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


