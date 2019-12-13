NMSP adds more officers as recruitment efforts continue | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

NMSP adds more officers as recruitment efforts continue

Joy Wang
Updated: December 13, 2019 05:11 PM
Created: December 13, 2019 04:32 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Twenty-four cadets graduated Friday, and will join New Mexico State Police Department.

“I decided to join State Police because I was retiring from the military after 20 years,” officer Eric Jackson said. “I needed something to continue to serve, to do a greater good, and out of all the law enforcement agencies back here at home in New Mexico, state police was it.“

Advertisement

The department plans on doing more recruiting. The governor wants to add 50 more officers statewide.

“We're definitely focusing on the smaller communities within our state,” said Deputy Chief Carolyn Huynh. “Because we want to bring the individual that is from that community to be a part of that community and stay within that community.”

There’s also a focus to bring in more female officers.

The next class will have the most-- nine females out of 33 recruits.

The next recruitment event will take place in Las Vegas on Saturday.


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Undercover APD officer involved in crash with ART bus
Undercover APD officer involved in crash with ART bus
Woman killed in crash in Albuquerque
Woman killed in crash in Albuquerque
APD: Shelter in place lifted after active shooter scare in downtown ABQ
APD: Shelter in place lifted after active shooter scare in downtown ABQ
Single-use plastic ban to go into effect on Jan. 1, 2020 in Albuquerque
Single-use plastic ban to go into effect on Jan. 1, 2020 in Albuquerque
Metro 15: Police release list of the top 15 offenders in Albuquerque
Metro 15: Police release list of the top 15 offenders in Albuquerque
Advertisement


4-year-old who died appeared to have numerous injuries, court documents say
4-year-old who died appeared to have numerous injuries, court documents say
Undercover APD officer involved in crash with ART bus
Undercover APD officer involved in crash with ART bus
Officers report busy night of births at US border checkpoint
Officers report busy night of births at US border checkpoint
APD: Shelter in place lifted after active shooter scare in downtown ABQ
APD: Shelter in place lifted after active shooter scare in downtown ABQ
APD promises better reporting of crime statistics
APD promises better reporting of crime statistics