NMSP adds more officers as recruitment efforts continue

Joy Wang
Updated: December 13, 2019 05:11 PM
Created: December 13, 2019 04:32 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Twenty-four cadets graduated Friday, and will join New Mexico State Police Department.
“I decided to join State Police because I was retiring from the military after 20 years,” officer Eric Jackson said. “I needed something to continue to serve, to do a greater good, and out of all the law enforcement agencies back here at home in New Mexico, state police was it.“
The department plans on doing more recruiting. The governor wants to add 50 more officers statewide.
“We're definitely focusing on the smaller communities within our state,” said Deputy Chief Carolyn Huynh. “Because we want to bring the individual that is from that community to be a part of that community and stay within that community.”
There’s also a focus to bring in more female officers.
The next class will have the most-- nine females out of 33 recruits.
The next recruitment event will take place in Las Vegas on Saturday.
Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company