NMSP: Amber Alert canceled after woman and children found safe

KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 05, 2021 03:39 PM
Created: March 05, 2021 03:38 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico State Police issued a tweet that said an Amber Alert had been canceled for a mother and children who were allegedly abducted.
The Amber Alert had been issued by Carlsbad police Friday afternoon for 3-year-old Isabelle Salas and 2-year-old Anaya Holyan.
Police said the children and their mother, Gyillcinda Crayana Holyan were abducted by Caesar Salas.
Police said the children and Hoylan were found safe.
Police have not said if Salas was arrested.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company