NMSP: Artesia police officer killed in crash involving semi

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: May 21, 2021 03:38 PM
Created: May 21, 2021 01:02 PM
ROSWELL, N.M. — State police are investigating a crash that killed an Artesia police officer Friday.
According to New Mexico State Police, the crash involved a semi truck. The officer was killed and the driver of the semi is uninjured.
State police report that the Artesia police officer rear-ended the semi-truck.
The officer's name has not been released.
Photos of the fatal accident just outside Artesia today. An Artesia Police officer was killed as a result of the crash. We’ll have more tonight on @KOB4 pic.twitter.com/ikDv8QIipc— Tamara Lopez (@tamcam_tv) May 21, 2021
