NMSP: Artesia police officer killed in crash involving semi | KOB 4

NMSP: Artesia police officer killed in crash involving semi

NMSP: Artesia police officer killed in crash involving semi

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: May 21, 2021 03:38 PM
Created: May 21, 2021 01:02 PM

ROSWELL, N.M. — State police are investigating a crash that killed an Artesia police officer Friday.

According to New Mexico State Police, the crash involved a semi truck. The officer was killed and the driver of the semi is uninjured.

State police report that the Artesia police officer rear-ended the semi-truck.

The officer's name has not been released. 


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Gov. Lujan Grisham nowhere to be seen amid unemployment overpayment crisis
Gov. Lujan Grisham nowhere to be seen amid unemployment overpayment crisis
Woman receives $13,000 bill for repayment of unemployment benefits
Woman receives $13,000 bill for repayment of unemployment benefits
More movie theaters reopen in New Mexico
More movie theaters reopen in New Mexico
3rd person identified in Kaseman Hospital triple homicide
3rd person identified in Kaseman Hospital triple homicide
Examiner IDs remains found near border as 43-year-old woman
Examiner IDs remains found near border as 43-year-old woman