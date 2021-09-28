NMSP: Texas homicide suspect captured, arrested

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: September 28, 2021 11:58 AM
Created: September 28, 2021 11:03 AM
ROSWELL, N.M. – New Mexico State Police on Tuesday morning captured and arrested a 29-year-old man who escaped from law enforcement Monday night.
According to the Chaves County Sheriff's Office, Kionne Lewis was held at gunpoint by a rancher and his ranch hands north of Roswell. Chaves County deputies responded to the ranch where they found Lewis and took him into custody before handing him over to NMSP.
Lewis was wanted for a homicide in Midland, TX. After his car hit stop sticks, he ran into a field near U.S. Highways 70 and 285, north of Roswell. A part of U.S. Highway 285 was closed as NMSP, Roswell police and Chaves County police searched for him.
