NMSP: Cow in the roadway set off double fatal vehicle crash near Santa Rosa

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: November 29, 2021 12:36 PM
GUADALUPE COUNTY, N.M. – New Mexico State Police investigated a double fatal commercial motor vehicle crash caused by a cow in the road Friday morning.
Officers investigated the crash at around 1:58 a.m. Friday. They found a 2017 Peterbilt was traveling east on I-40, near mile marker 301 east of Santa Rosa, when the vehicle struck a cow. The vehicle then left the road and flipped over after striking a guardrail.
The driver and his passenger sustained fatal injuries in the crash and were each pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver was identified as 50-year-old Jorge Sanchez, of Orlando. The passenger was identified as 30-year-old Travis Pizarro, of Puerto Rico.
According to State Police, alcohol did not appear to be a contributing factor in the crash but only the driver properly utilized seat belts. The crash remains under investigation by the New Mexico State Police.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company