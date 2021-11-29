NMSP: Cow in the roadway set off double fatal vehicle crash near Santa Rosa | KOB 4
NMSP: Cow in the roadway set off double fatal vehicle crash near Santa Rosa

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: November 29, 2021 12:36 PM

GUADALUPE COUNTY, N.M. – New Mexico State Police investigated a double fatal commercial motor vehicle crash caused by a cow in the road Friday morning.

Officers investigated the crash at around 1:58 a.m. Friday. They found a 2017 Peterbilt was traveling east on I-40, near mile marker 301 east of Santa Rosa, when the vehicle struck a cow. The vehicle then left the road and flipped over after striking a guardrail.

The driver and his passenger sustained fatal injuries in the crash and were each pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was identified as 50-year-old Jorge Sanchez, of Orlando. The passenger was identified as 30-year-old Travis Pizarro, of Puerto Rico. 

According to State Police, alcohol did not appear to be a contributing factor in the crash but only the driver properly utilized seat belts. The crash remains under investigation by the New Mexico State Police. 


