NMSP details deputy shooting near Santa Fe Allsup's

SANTA FE COUNTY, N.M. – New Mexico State Police released more details about a shooting at a Santa Fe gas station on Sept. 16.
Marvin Montoya, 29, was shot by a Santa Fe County Sheriff's deputy near an Allsup's at Avenida Del Sur and NM Highway 14.
According to an NMSP investigation, the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office responded at around 2 p.m. to reports of an armed man barricading himself in the Allsup's bathroom. The man exited the gas station and fired one shot outside of the building just before SFCSO deputies arrived. The man was identified as Montoya, who was an employee at the gas station.
SFCSO negotiated with Montoya for around an hour and a half until Montoya started walking toward officers in a threatening manner with a gun. Deputies fired twice at Montoya, who was struck the second time.
Authorities said the gun was secured by deputies who aided Montoya until EMS arrived. Montoya was transported to an area hospital in Santa Fe, where he was treated for his injuries and released Sept. 25 to a Santa Fe detention center.
No deputies were injured during the incident. The investigation is ongoing.
