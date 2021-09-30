NMSP details deputy shooting near Santa Fe Allsup's

According to an NMSP investigation, the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office responded at around 2 p.m. to reports of an armed man barricading himself in the Allsup's bathroom. The man exited the gas station and fired one shot outside of the building just before SFCSO deputies arrived. The man was identified as Montoya, who was an employee at the gas station.

SFCSO negotiated with Montoya for around an hour and a half until Montoya started walking toward officers in a threatening manner with a gun. Deputies fired twice at Montoya, who was struck the second time.