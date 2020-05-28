NMSP disputes video that claims officers are ticketing people for not wearing face coverings

Kai Porter
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A video that has gone viral on Facebook accuses New Mexico State police of ticketing people for not wearing a face mask in public.
"State Police, they're taking off from Allsup's right now," a person in Carrizozo says in the video. "They've been out pulling people over and issuing tickets for not wearing a mask"
The man who posted the video claims a man at the Dollar Store told him State Police were issuing the tickets.
"Anyway, I'm driving by and I see one of the cops. He's wearing a mask, and he's giving a piece of paper to a woman that's pumping gas and she's not wearing a mask," said the man who did not want to be identified. "So you know, just being told that they're over there giving tickets to people for not wearing masks and then seeing this you just kind of put two and two together. It's like well there he is giving a ticket to someone for not wearing a mask."
Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham's public health order requires New Mexicans to wear a face covering in public. However, she said the state wouldn't punitively enforce the order.
KOB 4 asked State Police about the video.
The agency provided the following statement:
"The New Mexico State Police is not taking enforcement action regarding citizens not wearing masks in public."
However, the man stands behind his claims.
"That's not the common belief around here," he said. "Everyone around here is saying that's what they were doing."
