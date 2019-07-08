NMSP: Drunk driver drove through fence surrounding police academy
KOB Web Staff
July 08, 2019 08:49 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A suspected drunk driver crashed through the New Mexico Law Enforcement Academy's driving track in Santa Fe on Monday.
According to New Mexico State Police, Jose Jimenez, 23, drove his car through a fence and over a large dirt berm before coming to a stop on the track.
Police believe Jimenez was under the influence of drug or alcohol.
No one at the track was injured.
