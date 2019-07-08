NMSP: Drunk driver drove through fence surrounding police academy | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

NMSP: Drunk driver drove through fence surrounding police academy

NMSP: Drunk driver drove through fence surrounding police academy

KOB Web Staff
July 08, 2019 08:49 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A suspected drunk driver crashed through the New Mexico Law Enforcement Academy's driving track in Santa Fe on Monday.

Advertisement

According to New Mexico State Police, Jose Jimenez, 23, drove his car through a fence and over a large dirt berm before coming to a stop on the track.

Police believe Jimenez was under the influence of drug or alcohol. 

No one at the track was injured.

 

Credits

KOB Web Staff


Created: July 08, 2019 08:49 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Man found dead at Rio Rancho park
Man found dead at Rio Rancho park
Woman attacks another woman with a bat in fight over a man
Woman attacks another woman with a bat in fight over a man
Baby's death leaves neighbors heartbroken
Baby's death leaves neighbors heartbroken
Downtown Albuquerque residents frustrated with continued crime
Downtown Albuquerque residents frustrated with continued crime
Person reportedly stabbed at Nob Hill convenience store
Person reportedly stabbed at Nob Hill convenience store
Advertisement




Downtown Albuquerque residents frustrated with continued crime
Downtown Albuquerque residents frustrated with continued crime
Woman attacks another woman with a bat in fight over a man
Woman attacks another woman with a bat in fight over a man
NMSP: Drunk driver drove through fence surrounding police academy
NMSP: Drunk driver drove through fence surrounding police academy
Man found dead at Rio Rancho park
Man found dead at Rio Rancho park
Baby's death leaves neighbors heartbroken
Baby's death leaves neighbors heartbroken