NMSP helping fight crime in Belen

“We are finding people with serious charges who are wanted and outstanding," Chavez said. “We are taking these people off the street to make sure the community is safe."

Many in the town are asking where this leaves the Belen Police Department.

“Belen police have certainly had difficulty over the last year because they've had lower staffing number," said Belen Mayor Jerah Cordova.

Belen Police Department is currently has 12 officers, which is 10 short of being fully staffed.

Mayor Cordova said the officer shortage means police department has had trouble keeping up with smaller issues around town.

“We do have some complaints that have been filed through city administration that we are looking into,” Cordova said.

This follows a police officer union vote of "no confidence” in the Belen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez.

“We are certainly looking at the leadership in the police department,” Cordova said.

He said the new city council will take action in January regarding potential restructuring of the leadership.



