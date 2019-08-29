NMSP investigates officer-involved shooting in Carlsbad
Christina Rodriguez
August 29, 2019 12:53 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting involving the Carlsbad Police Department.
Police said all officers are OK, and the suspect has been transported to an area hospital.
Information is limited at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.
