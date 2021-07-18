NMSP: Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Las Vegas

Jamesha Begay
Updated: July 18, 2021 10:13 PM
Created: July 18, 2021 05:40 PM
LAS VEGAS, N.M. - New Mexico State Police are investigating the death of a man in an officer-involved shooting involving Las Vegas police around 9:36 p.m. Saturday.
The Las Vegas Police Department reportedly responded to a domestic call at 1308 Keen Street and arrived to Jeffery Scott, 30, armed with a firearm on the street.
Police said that Scott pointed the firearm towards the officers and fired multiple rounds towards them, and two Las Vegas police officers returned fire.
Scott fled south from the scene and was later found dead from apparent gun shot wounds.
NMSP is working with the Office of Medical Investigator to determine the cause and manner of death.
No officers involved were harmed.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company