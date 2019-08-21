NMSP: Newborn baby found dead inside trash bag
KOB Web Staff
August 21, 2019 10:15 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico State Police is investigating the death of a newborn baby.
The baby was found after a father returned home to his home in La Madera, which is north of Espanola.
He told police that the woman who was carrying the child no longer appeared to be pregnant, and she would not tell him where the baby was located.
Police learned the woman was staying at a home in Alcalde. Officers did a welfare check and found the baby inside a trash bag, which was located inside the home.
The baby's body was taken to the Office of the Medical Investigator in Albuquerque to determine how the child died.
Charges could be filed once the results of the autopsy are revealed.
Updated: August 21, 2019 10:15 PM
Created: August 21, 2019 09:59 PM
