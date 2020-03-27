NMSP not making traffic stops to verify essential travel

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico State Police wants the public to know that officers are not pulling drivers over to determine whether they are an essential worker or if their travel is essential.
In a news release, the department said it's aware of rumors going around to the contrary, however, they said the rumors are false.
NMSP is following up on tips about businesses that are not complying with the governor's stay at home orders.
