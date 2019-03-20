NMSP officer accused of soliciting, receiving child porn | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

NMSP officer accused of soliciting, receiving child porn

KOB Web Staff
March 20, 2019 06:06 PM

ROSWELL, N.M.- A New Mexico State Police officer has been charged with multiple counts of sexual exploitation of children.

Advertisement

Ricky Romero Jr.,24, was booked into the Chaves County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.

He's accused of requesting and receiving nude photos from a 15-year-old girl. 

Investigators said they learned about the photos from the mother of the teenager.

Romero is on administrative leave from the department pending an investigation.

Credits

KOB Web Staff


Updated: March 20, 2019 06:06 PM
Created: March 20, 2019 04:53 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Investigators: Fake joint sparked fire at National Hispanic Cultural Center
Investigators: Fake joint sparked fire at National Hispanic Cultural Center
Man uses nude mannequins to send message to 'nosey' neighbor
Man uses nude mannequins to send message to 'nosey' neighbor
Mountain lions spotted on popular trail in the Sandias
file photo
Police arrest man accused of breaking into Paul Weir's vehicle, stealing wallet
Police arrest man accused of breaking into Paul Weir's vehicle, stealing wallet
Witness speaks about deadly I-25 shooting
Witness speaks about deadly I-25 shooting
Advertisement




Deadline looms for decision on petition to overturn background checks on gun sales
Deadline looms for decision on petition to overturn background checks on gun sales
NMSP officer accused of soliciting, receiving child porn
NMSP officer accused of soliciting, receiving child porn
Dozens of dogs that were held at southern NM makeshift shelter placed in new homes
Dozens of dogs that were held at southern NM makeshift shelter placed in new homes
Court documents: 15-year-old was shot and left on side of road
Court documents: 15-year-old was shot and left on side of road
Former NM Catholic priest accused of rape makes first court appearance
Former NM Catholic priest accused of rape makes first court appearance