NMSP officer accused of soliciting, receiving child porn
KOB Web Staff
March 20, 2019 06:06 PM
ROSWELL, N.M.- A New Mexico State Police officer has been charged with multiple counts of sexual exploitation of children.
Ricky Romero Jr.,24, was booked into the Chaves County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.
He's accused of requesting and receiving nude photos from a 15-year-old girl.
Investigators said they learned about the photos from the mother of the teenager.
Romero is on administrative leave from the department pending an investigation.
