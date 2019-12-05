NMSP officer helps woman who went into labor during snow storm

The closest ambulance was 50 miles away, and the closest hospital was 70 miles away.

Sgt. Waller had the woman, and her partner, get into the back of his police car. Other officers closed off the freeway so Sgt. Waller could drive in the opposite direction. They eventually met an ambulance near Clines Corners.

“I am a relatively new father. I do have an 18 month old, my first child so I could kind of relate, not exactly what she was going through, but I can understand that relationship with the child,” Sgt. Waller said.

The woman gave birth to a baby girl. She and the baby are reportedly doing well.