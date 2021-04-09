NMSP provides new information about traffic stop, pursuit that left officer, suspect dead

In an apparent effort to make sure Jarrott was dead, police said Cueva ran toward the front of the truck and shot Jarrott point-blank in the back of the head.

A Homeland Security Investigations agent found Jarrott and notified New Mexico State Police dispatch that an officer was down.

Eventually, two New Mexico State Police officers located Cueva, who was traveling east on I-10.

Police said Cueva pulled over and fired at the officers. They returned fire, but Cueva managed to continue traveling on I-10.

Law enforcement officers from various agencies tried to catch Cueva.

After his vehicle's tires were deflated and police performed a PIT maneuver, Cueva got out of the pickup. Police say he shot multiple rounds towards officers and deputies.

They returned fire, killing Cueva.

Las Cruces Police Officer Adrian De La Garza was struck by gunfire and was airlifted to a trauma hospital in Texas where he was treated and released.

