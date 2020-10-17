NMSP shoots suspect, I-40 shut down near Laguna | KOB 4
NMSP shoots suspect, I-40 shut down near Laguna

Jaden Torres
Updated: October 17, 2020 01:29 PM
Created: October 17, 2020 01:20 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- New Mexico State Police (NMSP) were involved in a shooting that happened westbound I-40 near milepost 114 near Laguna. The officer is reported to be okay. 

NMSP reported that the suspect was struck but the extent of their injuries are not known. 

I-40 is shutdown between mile marker 114 and 117 for investigation. 

Stay with KOB 4 and KOB.com for updates. 


