NMSP shoots suspect, I-40 shut down near Laguna

Jaden Torres
Updated: October 17, 2020 01:29 PM
Created: October 17, 2020 01:20 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- New Mexico State Police (NMSP) were involved in a shooting that happened westbound I-40 near milepost 114 near Laguna. The officer is reported to be okay.
NMSP reported that the suspect was struck but the extent of their injuries are not known.
I-40 is shutdown between mile marker 114 and 117 for investigation.
Stay with KOB 4 and KOB.com for updates.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company