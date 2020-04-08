NMSP steps up enforcement of governor's Public Health Order | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

NMSP steps up enforcement of governor's Public Health Order

Nathan O'Neal
Updated: April 08, 2020 05:54 PM
Created: April 08, 2020 05:11 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico State Police reports it has received more than 1,000 complaints about businesses that were not following the governor's Public Health Order, which limits the type of business that can operate in the state.

"We're kind of moving from an education type system to more enforcement," said NMSP officer Ray Wilson. "Businesses are well aware what's going on. They're well aware of the risk of the public safety."

Advertisement

So far, no citations have issued. 

However, Wilson said that will likely change as they essentially move to a three strikes system. 

"On the second violation, that's when that business or member of the public, whatever the case may be, will be issued a citation for a violation of the Public Health Order, and if there, if it continues, each third and subsequent violation will be referred to the Department of Health, where they will pursue civil litigation and you'll face fines up to 5,000."

WIlson said their work is part of a statewide effort to keep non-essential workers at home and promote social distancing.

"I think the biggest thing is-- don't let fear and panic spread," he said. "We're not knocking on doors, we're not going door-to-door making sure that people adhere to the order. We're all in this together."

People can report a violation to the governor's Public Health order by emailing NMSP.COVID19@state.nm.us. When submitting a non-compliance complaint via email, NMSP asks for people to provide the following: date and time of observed violation, city, county, business name and business address.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

NM offering $750 stimulus payment for self-employed workers impacted by COVID-19 outbreak
NM offering $750 stimulus payment for self-employed workers impacted by COVID-19 outbreak
Buffalo Thunder to serve as temporary quarantine facility
Buffalo Thunder to serve as temporary quarantine facility
2 Presbyterian health care workers, 1 UNM Hospital worker tests positive for COVID-19
2 Presbyterian health care workers, 1 UNM Hospital worker tests positive for COVID-19
Rio Rancho mayor urges people to stay home after COVID-19 cases spike in Sandoval County
Rio Rancho mayor urges people to stay home after COVID-19 cases spike in Sandoval County
Police investigate overnight shooting in NE Albuquerque
Police investigate overnight shooting in NE Albuquerque
Advertisement


3 additional deaths, 72 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico
3 additional deaths, 72 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico
APS begins Chromebook distribution
APS begins Chromebook distribution
APD coordinating with NMSP to crack down on non-essential businesses in the city
APD coordinating with NMSP to crack down on non-essential businesses in the city
NMSP steps up enforcement of governor's Public Health Order
NMSP steps up enforcement of governor's Public Health Order
Udall urging federal government to help Tribes facing COVID-19 outbreak
Udall urging federal government to help Tribes facing COVID-19 outbreak