NMSP steps up enforcement of governor's Public Health Order

"On the second violation, that's when that business or member of the public, whatever the case may be, will be issued a citation for a violation of the Public Health Order, and if there, if it continues, each third and subsequent violation will be referred to the Department of Health, where they will pursue civil litigation and you'll face fines up to 5,000."

WIlson said their work is part of a statewide effort to keep non-essential workers at home and promote social distancing.

"I think the biggest thing is-- don't let fear and panic spread," he said. "We're not knocking on doors, we're not going door-to-door making sure that people adhere to the order. We're all in this together."

People can report a violation to the governor's Public Health order by emailing NMSP.COVID19@state.nm.us. When submitting a non-compliance complaint via email, NMSP asks for people to provide the following: date and time of observed violation, city, county, business name and business address.