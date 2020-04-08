NMSP steps up enforcement of governor's Public Health Order

Nathan O'Neal
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico State Police reports it has received more than 1,000 complaints about businesses that were not following the governor's Public Health Order, which limits the type of business that can operate in the state.
"We're kind of moving from an education type system to more enforcement," said NMSP officer Ray Wilson. "Businesses are well aware what's going on. They're well aware of the risk of the public safety."
So far, no citations have issued.
However, Wilson said that will likely change as they essentially move to a three strikes system.
"On the second violation, that's when that business or member of the public, whatever the case may be, will be issued a citation for a violation of the Public Health Order, and if there, if it continues, each third and subsequent violation will be referred to the Department of Health, where they will pursue civil litigation and you'll face fines up to 5,000."
WIlson said their work is part of a statewide effort to keep non-essential workers at home and promote social distancing.
"I think the biggest thing is-- don't let fear and panic spread," he said. "We're not knocking on doors, we're not going door-to-door making sure that people adhere to the order. We're all in this together."
People can report a violation to the governor's Public Health order by emailing NMSP.COVID19@state.nm.us. When submitting a non-compliance complaint via email, NMSP asks for people to provide the following: date and time of observed violation, city, county, business name and business address.
