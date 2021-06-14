NMSP: Suspect flees following officer-involved shooting in Española

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A suspect has fled following an officer-involved shooting in Española Monday morning.
New Mexico State Police said the shooting happened near 707 Calle de Amor.
The suspect fired at an officer and fled the area on foot, according to NMSP. No one was reportedly struck by gunfire.
Information is limited at this time.
