NMSP: Suspect flees following officer-involved shooting in Española | KOB 4

NMSP: Suspect flees following officer-involved shooting in Española

NMSP: Suspect flees following officer-involved shooting in Española

KOB Web Staff
Updated: June 14, 2021 07:53 AM
Created: June 14, 2021 07:51 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A suspect has fled following an officer-involved shooting in Española Monday morning.

New Mexico State Police said the shooting happened near 707 Calle de Amor.

The suspect fired at an officer and fled the area on foot, according to NMSP. No one was reportedly struck by gunfire.

Information is limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Police investigate homicide at Albuquerque motel
Police investigate homicide at Albuquerque motel
Bobby Unser Jr. passes away
Bobby Unser Jr. passes away
Albuquerque couple asks for help after losing newborn son to rare disease
Albuquerque couple asks for help after losing newborn son to rare disease
New Mexico to offer $100 for vaccinations as reopening date looms
New Mexico to offer $100 for vaccinations as reopening date looms
Widow of New Mexico police officer suing for wrongful death
Widow of New Mexico police officer suing for wrongful death