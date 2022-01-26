NMSP: Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting | KOB 4
NMSP: Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting

KOB Web Staff
Updated: January 26, 2022 10:10 PM
Created: January 26, 2022 08:30 PM

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, N.M. – A suspect has been injured in a shooting involving New Mexico State Police Wednesday.

In a tweet, officials said the shooting happened in San Miguel County near Romeroville. 

Police said I-25 Northbound is shut down at Milepost 343 exit, and traffic is being diverted. 

NMSP said officers are OK and the suspect is being taken to the hospital for their injuries. 

Stay with KOB 4 and KOB.com for updates. 


