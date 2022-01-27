NMSP: Suspect shot by officer after I-25 police pursuit in San Miguel County

Mares was taken to an area hospital before being airlifted to a trauma hospital in Albuquerque.

Two female passengers – who were with Mares at the time – were uninjured, detained and questioned. They remain unidentified as neither person has been charged with a crime yet.

Officers found Paul Mares had outstanding warrants for failure to appear on charges of reckless driving and resisting, evading or obstructing a police officer. Mares will face additional charges from the incident upon his release from the hospital.

The incident is still under investigation.