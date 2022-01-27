NMSP: Suspect shot by officer after I-25 police pursuit in San Miguel County

Jonathan Fjeld
SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, N.M. – New Mexico State Police say a Santa Fe man was shot Wednesday evening after he attempted to flee police custody following a pursuit.
Paul Mares, 43, was shot after he attempted to run over a police officer who forced him to stop after a pursuit on northbound I-25, south of Las Vegas.
According to State Police, an officer tried to pull over the black Lexus – driven by Mares – and engaged in a pursuit after he failed to stop. A backup officer assisted in a PIT maneuver to stop the car near mile marker 340.
As officers tried to apprehend Mares, he reportedly put the car in reverse toward one of the officers, striking their marked police car. The officer fired at least one gunshot and struck Mares, causing the car to stop.
Mares was taken to an area hospital before being airlifted to a trauma hospital in Albuquerque.
Two female passengers – who were with Mares at the time – were uninjured, detained and questioned. They remain unidentified as neither person has been charged with a crime yet.
Officers found Paul Mares had outstanding warrants for failure to appear on charges of reckless driving and resisting, evading or obstructing a police officer. Mares will face additional charges from the incident upon his release from the hospital.
The incident is still under investigation.
