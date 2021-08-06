NMSU announces updated mask, vaccine policies

Jonathan Fjeld
LAS CRUCES, N.M. -- All New Mexico State University students will need to become fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing, the university announced Friday.
Students and employees must show proof of vaccination by September 30 or undergo weekly testing.
NMSU Vice Chancellor Ruth A. Johnston also announced Friday that everyone will be required to wear a mask indoors at all campuses, regardless of social distancing. The university previously announced last Thursday that masks were required when it is not possible to maintain six feet of social distancing.
Details about how to submit documentation of COVID-19 vaccination or testing will be communicated to all campuses and offices as soon as they are finalized.
NMSU President John Floros, Vice Chancellor Johnston and others will be participating in a town hall webinar August 10 at 3 p.m. The webinar will focus on the new vaccination and testing protocols and the return to campus for faculty, staff and students.
For more information, including how to watch the webinar or submit questions for it, visit President Floros' website.
