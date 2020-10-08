NMSU joins handful of colleges with new signature wine

The Associated Press
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State University is now one of just a handful of schools in the U.S. that have their own signature wines.
The school announced its new licensing venture with Lescombes family vineyards on Thursday.
It comes as universities across the country search for creative ways to bring in more revenue and boost their brands as the pandemic has forced classes online and upended athletic programs.
New Mexico State's offering — Crimson Legacy — follows the successful launch in 2017 of the school's beer — Pistol Pete's 1888 Ale.
The new cabernet also pays homage to the state's 400-year history of wine making.
