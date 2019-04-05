NMSU raises tuition again as enrollment drops | KOB 4
NMSU raises tuition again as enrollment drops

Associated Press
April 06, 2019 10:37 AM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico State University has increased tuition by 6% for the upcoming school year.
    
The Board of Regents approved the increase Friday, saying that scholarships and tuition discounts have reduced out-of-pocket costs for most students. They said the extra revenue will allow NMSU to make strategic investments and increase employee salary.
    
Regents increased tuition by 3.5% last year.
    
But despite the increases, NMSU is struggling with a budget shortfall of $3.8 million that's in part due to years of decreasing enrollment. This spring, the university had about 22,400 students enrolled in all of its campuses, a 4% decrease over the prior year, which had itself seen a 2.4% drop.
    
NMSU Chancellor Dan Arvizu said the school still officers the most competitive average net cost in the region.

