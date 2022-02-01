NMSU suspends concession sales to increase mask compliance | KOB 4

NMSU suspends concession sales to increase mask compliance

The Associated Press
Created: February 01, 2022 09:24 AM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State University is suspending food and beverage sales during indoor sporting events because of what the university says is inconsistent compliance with the state’s indoor mask mandate.

The university said in a statement Monday that the suspension of concession sales will remain in effect until New Mexico’s mask mandate is lifted statewide.

Chancellor Dan Arvizu said, in the meantime, that event staff and law enforcement personnel will enforce mask-wearing and fans unwilling to comply will be asked to leave.

Arvizu cited the failure of many fans to wear masks during Saturday's home basketball game “was cause for grave concern."


(Copyright 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

