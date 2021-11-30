NMSU to drop parking citations for peanut butter | KOB 4

NMSU to drop parking citations for peanut butter

The Associated Press
Created: November 30, 2021 09:07 AM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State University is offering anyone with a campus parking citation the chance to get out of their jam with some peanut butter.

University officials said they will accept at least 80 ounces of peanut butter – the equivalent of five or six small jars – as payment for a citation for parking without a permit.

Donations will be accepted through Friday at the parking and ID card services office on the Las Cruces campus. However, donated peanut butter will only cover one citation per person. It does not apply to other parking citations and violations.

All the peanut butter will go to the campus food pantry Aggie Cupboard.


