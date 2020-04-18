NMSU weighs four finalists for school’s next education dean | KOB 4
The Associated Press
Created: April 18, 2020 10:23 AM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State University says four finalists are vying to be the next dean of the College of Education and a series of online public forums are planned next week.

NMSU Provost Carol Parker said Friday that it’s important for the community to be able to participate in the forums as this is a key leadership role at the university.

A search committee was launched last fall and applications were submitted from as far away as New York and Georgia. Officials say the ideal candidate would have to be innovative and someone able to advance the mission of preparing teacher candidates for certification.

The finalists include Brian Beitzel with the School of Education, Human Ecology and Sports Studies of New York College at Oneonta; Bradley Porfilio from the College of Education at San Jose State University in California; Cynthia Reed, a professor and former dean of the Bagwell College of Education at Kennesaw State University in Georgia; and John Romans, training director of the Counseling Psychology Program at Oklahoma State University.

The College of Education has been led by interim Dean Susan Brown since August 2018.


