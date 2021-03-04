No citations given to people who ignored out-of-state quarantine order

While no one was cited, New Mexico State Police did receive reports of people breaking the rules. However, enforcement was rarely an option.

"It was really tough for us to prove and to have officers respond to those specific calls," Thornton said.

The New Mexico Department of Health said it forcibly quarantined COVID-positive people who endangered the public, but did not specify how many people required that enforcement.

Dr. David R. Scrase, Cabinet Secretary for Health and Human Services Department, said it's hard to measure how effective the quarantine mandate was.

"You know, we struggled to find a way to measure effectiveness of quarantine," he said.