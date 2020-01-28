No confirmed cases of coronavirus in New Mexico, health department still on high alert

"We are preparing for possible cases in New Mexico so we have our epidemiologists on call around the clock as we usually do to take calls from healthcare providers about possible cases,” Dr.Michael Landon, an epidemiologist with the state health department.

Symptoms of the Coronavirus include fever, coughing and shortness of breath. Those who experience these symptoms after visiting China’s Wuhan region should seek medical attention immediately.

"Right now there's no treatment for this infection and there's no vaccine to prevent this infection but we would take care of you if you were to come the hospital,” Dr. Brett said.

Official said a vaccine for the Coronavirus could take years, but most people will recover on their own without any treatment.