No confirmed cases of coronavirus in New Mexico, health department still on high alert

Patrick Hayes
Updated: January 28, 2020 08:08 PM
Created: January 28, 2020 06:55 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The Coronavirus has been confirmed in nearby Arizona, but state medical experts said residents should not be concerned.
Experts from the University of New Mexico said people who have recently traveled to China are the most vulnerable to contracting the virus.
"I think the biggest risk factor remains traveling to China to the Wuhan region in China, according to what CDC currently says. So that's who I think is at greatest risk. There hasn't been any person-to-person transmission here in the United States so I think for the moment we're safe here in New Mexico,” said Dr. Meghan Brett, an epidemiologist with UNM Hospitals.
Even though officials said New Mexico residents are safe, the state’s health department is on high alert.
"We are preparing for possible cases in New Mexico so we have our epidemiologists on call around the clock as we usually do to take calls from healthcare providers about possible cases,” Dr.Michael Landon, an epidemiologist with the state health department.
Symptoms of the Coronavirus include fever, coughing and shortness of breath. Those who experience these symptoms after visiting China’s Wuhan region should seek medical attention immediately.
"Right now there's no treatment for this infection and there's no vaccine to prevent this infection but we would take care of you if you were to come the hospital,” Dr. Brett said.
Official said a vaccine for the Coronavirus could take years, but most people will recover on their own without any treatment.
