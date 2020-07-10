No COVID-19 around these parts, for 1 New Mexico county | KOB 4
Advertisement

No COVID-19 around these parts, for 1 New Mexico county

No COVID-19 around these parts, for 1 New Mexico county

The Associated Press
Created: July 10, 2020 07:20 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — As New Mexico rolled out increased precautions to combat a spike in COVID-19 cases, two rural counties had not had a single confirmed case since the outbreak began.

That changed Friday when Mora County reported its first. De Baca County remains at zero.

Advertisement

Residents with underlying medical conditions fear their neighbors are using the statistic to lower their guard, gather in groups and go without masks.

Others are growing impatient as they're forced to follow health guidelines in a place where the threat hasn't revealed itself.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has cited accelerating rates of infection across large expanses of the state for new restrictions and the rolling back of restaurant reopenings.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 301 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 301 additional COVID-19 cases
Albuquerque sees spike of COVID-19 cases among young people
Albuquerque sees spike of COVID-19 cases among young people
Amended health order adds restrictions on breweries, restaurants, state parks
Amended health order adds restrictions on breweries, restaurants, state parks
New Mexico Rep. Linda Trujillo resigns amid financial woes
New Mexico Rep. Linda Trujillo resigns amid financial woes
As COVID-19 cases rise in NM, governor asks protesters to exercise their rights online
As COVID-19 cases rise in NM, governor asks protesters to exercise their rights online
Advertisement


NM Restaurant Association 'devastated' by governor's latest public health order
NM Restaurant Association 'devastated' by governor's latest public health order
No COVID-19 around these parts, for 1 New Mexico county
No COVID-19 around these parts, for 1 New Mexico county
Trump commutes longtime friend Roger Stone's prison sentence
FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2019, file photo, Roger Stone arrives at federal court in Washington. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)
Mother of child with special needs has questions about future of schooling
Mother of child with special needs has questions about future of schooling
APD releases video of police shooting in Tanoan
APD releases video of police shooting in Tanoan