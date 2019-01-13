No ID yet after human remains found in Taos-area home fire | KOB 4
No ID yet after human remains found in Taos-area home fire

The Associated Press
January 13, 2019 05:02 PM

TAOS, N.M. (AP) - Human remains found inside a home that caught fire in the Taos area still haven't been identified yet.

However, family members of the homeowner believe 80-year-old archaeologist Jon Young was inside his house that burned Monday.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that Young's car was parked in the driveway at the time of the fire in El Prado, a small community north of Taos.

Investigators from the New Mexico Fire Marshal's Office in Santa Fe discovered a body inside a pantry adjoining the garage.

A positive identification from the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator could take weeks.

Family members say Young received a doctorate in anthropology from the University of Arizona, moved to Taos in the 1970s and worked as an archaeologist for the Carson National Forest.
    

The Associated Press


January 13, 2019

