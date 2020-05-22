No known cases of inflammatory syndrome linked to COVID-19 in NM

But healthcare professionals warn it could be coming.

“Yeah. It’s certainly very possible we can develop cases of this here in New Mexico,” said Dr. John Pederson, children’s program medical director at Presbyterian Healthcare Services

According to Pederson, other symptoms of MIS-C include fever, rash, stomach pains, chest pains and diarrhea.

“And I think the thing for parents to focus on is not as much the fear of is my child going to get this as much as on what can I do to prevent my child from getting COVID-19.”

Officials with the state told KOB parents should teach their kids how to stay healthy during a pandemic. That includes practicing social distancing and washing your hands.

Experts say MIS-C is a lot like Kawasaki’s disease which symptoms include a high fever, rash and swelling.

Even though MIS-C is treatable, doctors are still looking for ways to fight it.

“So we don’t really know if the same treatments we use for Kawasaki’s disease will be effective in MIS-C,” said Pederson.

“There is some data starting to come out that some of the cardiac dysfunction associated with MIS-C can be improved with treatments like IBIG but the reality is we just don’t know," Pederson added.

Across the country, children previously exposed to coronavirus are being hospitalized weeks later with MIS-C. Unfortunately, some of those kids did not survive.

Officials recommend seeking medical attention if your child shows symptoms of MIS-C.

“The thing for parents to focus on though, I think is one – the rarity of this and two – the prevention measures to keep our kids safe,” Pederson added.

