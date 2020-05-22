No known cases of inflammatory syndrome linked to COVID-19 in NM | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

No known cases of inflammatory syndrome linked to COVID-19 in NM

Patrick Hayes
Created: May 22, 2020 10:46 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico health officials are on the lookout for a mysterious illness impacting kids and young adults exposed to COVID-19.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children or MIS-C is a rare but serious disease where different body parts could become inflamed including the heart, lungs, kidneys and brained.

Advertisement

Doctors said the illness develops weeks after being exposed to the coronavirus. However, the exact cause is still unknown.

On Friday, the New Mexico Department of Health said there were no known cases in the state.

But healthcare professionals warn it could be coming.

“Yeah. It’s certainly very possible we can develop cases of this here in New Mexico,” said Dr. John Pederson, children’s program medical director at Presbyterian Healthcare Services

According to Pederson, other symptoms of MIS-C include fever, rash, stomach pains, chest pains and diarrhea.

“And I think the thing for parents to focus on is not as much the fear of is my child going to get this as much as on what can I do to prevent my child from getting COVID-19.”

Officials with the state told KOB parents should teach their kids how to stay healthy during a pandemic. That includes practicing social distancing and washing your hands.

Experts say MIS-C is a lot like Kawasaki’s disease which symptoms include a high fever, rash and swelling.

Even though MIS-C is treatable, doctors are still looking for ways to fight it.

“So we don’t really know if the same treatments we use for Kawasaki’s disease will be effective in MIS-C,” said Pederson.

“There is some data starting to come out that some of the cardiac dysfunction associated with MIS-C can be improved with treatments like IBIG but the reality is we just don’t know," Pederson added. 

Across the country, children previously exposed to coronavirus are being hospitalized weeks later with MIS-C. Unfortunately, some of those kids did not survive.

Officials recommend seeking medical attention if your child shows symptoms of MIS-C.

“The thing for parents to focus on though, I think is one – the rarity of this and two – the prevention measures to keep our kids safe,” Pederson added.
 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

COVID-positive people reportedly spitting on door handles
COVID-positive people reportedly spitting on door handles
BCSO arrests mother of 3-year-old boy who was found wandering in NW Albuquerque
Christine Olvera
New Mexico school districts coming up with plans to reopen safely
New Mexico school districts coming up with plans to reopen safely
New Mexico likely to reopen restaurants, gyms, malls June 1
New Mexico likely to reopen restaurants, gyms, malls June 1
New Mexico reports 8 more COVID-19 deaths, 160 additional cases
New Mexico reports 8 more COVID-19 deaths, 160 additional cases
Advertisement


No known cases of inflammatory syndrome linked to COVID-19 in NM
No known cases of inflammatory syndrome linked to COVID-19 in NM
Zuni Pueblo deals with increase in COVID-19 cases
Zuni Pueblo deals with increase in COVID-19 cases
Events across New Mexico forced to make tough decisions
Events across New Mexico forced to make tough decisions
Masks, social distancing, sanitizing— all part of in-person voting in NM
Masks, social distancing, sanitizing— all part of in-person voting in NM
COVID-positive people reportedly spitting on door handles
COVID-positive people reportedly spitting on door handles